The apple snail is not welcome here, at least not in the Lower Salt River.

Tonto National Forest officials called the species "invasive" and said the aquatic snail was "illegally introduced" to the Lower Salt River.

Forest Service and Arizona Game and Fish Department are working to remove the snail from the area and asked visitors to help.

According to officials, visitors will be able to spot them just above the water on the cattails and shoreline vegetation.

"They look like pink bubblegum from a distance," officials said in a Facebook post.

How can visitors help? By drowning the eggs, officials said.

"Help combat these prolific, illegally introduced aquatic snails by using your paddles to knock or scrape the eggs into the water where the eggs will drown," officials said.