PHOENIX — A Phoenix-area high school student is vying to become a finalist in the "Doodle for Google" competition.

Ella Kinnersley from Valley Vista High School was picked as the state winner and represents Arizona under the "Grades 8-9" category.

According to the "Doodle for Google" website, young artists from across the country were tasked with creating Doodles of "what they hope for when they grow up."

Kinnersley drew sloths spelling out "Google," her submission reads, "When I grow up I hope to be the proud owner of a sloth sanctuary."

"Since sloths are now classified as an endangered species, I would like to see a world where their habitats aren't being destroyed. I need to keep my good boys safe."

You can cast your vote for her doodle until 9 p.m. Friday. To vote, CLICK HERE.

If Kinnersley becomes a national finalist, then her doodle will go in front of Google executives, along with the doodles of other finalists, who will pick the winner.

The national winner, according to the website, will win a $30,000 college scholarship, $50,000 technology package for their school, a trip to Google headquarters in California, Google hardware and other items.

The winner's doodle will also be displayed on Google.com for one day.