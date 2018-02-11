Attention, busy parents! If you wanted to go to the polls on Tuesday, Nov. 6, but you have nobody to watch your kids, the YMCA is stepping in to help.

All Valley of the Sun YMCA branches will offer free child watch services on Election Day from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Children of all ages are welcome, but they must be potty-trained, according to the release.

You don't need a membership with the Valley of the Sun YMCA to take advantage of the service.

The YMCA branches will provide a maximum of four hours of child care, so plan accordingly.

Here is a list of the Valley of the Sun YMCA branches where you can go:

For more information about your specific branch, call or visit your YMCA.