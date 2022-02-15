YCSO looking for person of interest in connection to violent assault on US Forest Service agent

Jonathan Kip Medford has been named a person of interest in this investigation, officials said.

PRESCOTT, Ariz. — The Yavapai County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help locating a person of interest in connection with a violent assault on a United States Forest Service agent Tuesday morning.

Officials said the agent was attacked around 10:30 am near the Palatki Ruins off Forest Service Road 525D.

Sheriff's deputies said Jonathan Kip Medford has been named a person of interest in this investigation. Medford has an existing felony warrant in Yavapai County and was last seen fleeing on foot on FS Rd. 525D, deputies said.

Medford is described as a 33-year-old male, weighing approximately 185 pounds with long blonde hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a long-sleeve gray shirt and blue jeans.



Authorities said Medford should be considered dangerous.

YCSO Looking for Person of Interest in Connection with Assault on US Forest Service Agent A United States Forest Service... Posted by Yavapai County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, February 15, 2022

If you see him or have any information connected to this morning’s assault, please contact YCSO at 928-771-3260 or Yavapai Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232 or Yavapaisw.com.

Silent Witness:

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.

Individuals who submit tips that lead to an arrest or indictment in the case can get a reward of up to $1,000.

Up to Speed