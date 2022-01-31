Yavapai County mourns rescue volunteer who died in motorcycle crash

A 20-year volunteer for Yavapai County's search and rescue team died earlier this month in Texas.

COTTONWOOD, Ariz. — The Yavapai County Sheriff's Office is mourning the loss of a volunteer who spent nearly 20 years participating in search and rescue missions across central Arizona. Michael Campbell of Cottonwood died on Jan. 3 in a motorcycle collision during a trip to Texas.

The Sheriff's Office said Campbell joined Verde Search and Rescue in 2003 and taught wilderness survival programs throughout Arizona.

Verde Search and Rescue hosted a memorial service for Campbell on Saturday in Sedona.

“I am deeply saddened to learn of Michael’s death. He was an invaluable member of the Auxiliary Force in so many ways. He cannot be replaced,” said Yavapai County Sheriff David Rhodes.

Campbell will receive full military honors for his internment at a national cemetery in South Dakota, the Sheriff's Office said.

