Authorities searching for 63-year-old man missing from Prescott campground for nearly a week

Jeffrey Gordon Stambaugh was last seen on Sept. 29 at the Granite Basin Camp Ground in Prescott.

PRESCOTT, Ariz. — The Yavapai County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man who went missing nearly a week ago at a campsite in Prescott.

Jeffrey Gordon Stambaugh, 63, was last seen on Sept. 29 after leaving his campground at Granite Basin Campground.

The family of Stambaugh says he left on foot without his cell phone. He is 5-foot-9, 180 pounds with gray hair and hazel eyes with a possible ankle injury.

He was last seen wearing a black Arizona Diamondbacks hat shown in the photo below.

On Sunday, search parties were out walking trails and using drones to search the area. A search will continue on Monday.

Forest rangers did warn searchers of two active bears in the area and have spotted several dead animals that the bears have attacked.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Yavapai Sheriff's Office at 928-771-3260 or Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232.

MORE: Subscribe to 12News on YouTube

>> Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.

Up to Speed

Catch up on the latest news and stories on the 12News YouTube channel. Subscribe today.

More ways to get 12News

On your phone: Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.

On your streaming device: Download 12News+ to your streaming device

The free 12News+ app from 12News lets users stream live events — including daily newscasts like "Today in AZ" and "12 News" and our daily lifestyle program, "Arizona Midday"—on Roku and Amazon Fire TV.

12News+ showcases live video throughout the day for breaking news, local news, weather and even an occasional moment of Zen showcasing breathtaking sights from across Arizona.