PHOENIX — An investigation is underway Thursday after yet another wrong-way crash in the Valley. This time, a driver who officials believe was impaired, crashed into a DPS trooper who tried to block him. The driver went westbound in the eastbound lanes of the I-10 near Ray Road Thursday afternoon.

This marks the fifth wrong-way incident this week alone.

"This is one of the hardest things I've really had to do. It really is but I gotta stay strong," said LaHarya Roberson.

To Roberson, Laiquan Lemon was more than just her best friend. She was a sister.

"I love my best friend very much. I'm going to miss her," Roberson said.

At just 20 years old, Laiquan was killed after a driver went the wrong way on the Loop 101 near Union Hills Tuesday night.

Sadly, Laiquan is not alone. She is the 16th person to die this year in Arizona because of a wrong-way driver. That is the same number of people killed in wrong-way collisions in all of 2018.

The Governor's Office of Highway Safety says there have been 1,088 wrong-way incidents so far this year, around 100 more than last year.

Wrong-way incidents are on the rise as ADOT continues to monitor thermal imaging cameras along the I-17. They appear to be working.

ADOT says the cameras have detected more than 70 wrong-way cars.

12 News analyzed around 20 wrong-way incidents so far this year, At least four of them were on the Loop 101.

ADOT told 12 News the agency is in the process of evaluating the camera system and later this year will decide if the cameras can be used elsewhere.

Meantime, Laiquan's loved ones are remembering another life taken too soon.

"May my best friend rest in peace," said Roberson.

Laiquan's loved ones have set up a GoFundMe page.