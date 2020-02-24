A person is dead after a driver caused a wrong-way accident on State Route 347 near Maricopa late Sunday.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety said the wrong-way driver was traveling north in the southbound lanes when he crashed into another vehicle head on.

The wrong-way driver was taken to a local hospital, where he was treated for serious injuries.

The driver of the other vehicle was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Authorities believe impairment was a factor in the crash.

The investigation is ongoing.

The crash occurred around 11:40 p.m. on SR 347 near Casa Blanca Road.

Southbound SR 347 around Casa Blanca Road will be closed for several hours.