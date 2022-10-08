'Hip Hop is an adrenaline rush': Valley dancers compete in World Hip Hop Dance Championship in Phoenix

2,000 dancers from 35 countries are competing in the World Hip Hop Dance Championship being held at the Arizona Grand Resort and Spa in Phoenix.

PHOENIX — Some 2,000 competitors from 35 countries are all competing in the World Hip Hop Dance Championship being held at the Arizona Grand Resort and Spa in Phoenix.

“Hip Hop is just an adrenaline rush,” said Andrew Palma, coach of the RhythmiKidz Hip Hop dance team.

Every team qualified for the opportunity to be crowned the world’s best – including Gilbert’s own Elektro Kidz.

“It was really fun. It was a really good experience for us all. We’re all so proud of each other,” said Isabella Gonzalez.

There was a whole lot of locking and poppin' going on, and Arizona wasn’t stopping. The RhythmiKidz from Mesa put on a good show.

“It takes a lot of practice and a lot of time and a lot of hard work,” said Nathan Rule, a member of the eight-member team.

The ballroom at the Arizona Grand Resort and Spa was filled with supporters and fellow Hip Hop dancers. It was one big dance party with teams cheering each other on. Sharing the same passion for the dance.

Elektro Kidz from Gilbert was able to move onto the semifinals. Unfortunately, Rhythmikidz was unable to move on.

“They went up there and represented well. They had so much power. They had so much attack, and they had the time of their lives,” said Palma.

“It was so much fun because it was our first time, and I just love it when I’m dancing with them,” said Rule.

The World Hip Hop Dance Championship is going on through August 13. For more information, visit their website.

