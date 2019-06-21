The Woodbury Fire burning in the Superstition Wilderness has burned more than 65,000 acres since it sparked on June 8.
Tonto National Forest officials said an overnight infrared flight measured the fire at 65,903 acres. The fire is now 42% contained as of Friday morning.
Fire officials say the fire is at Black Mountain, about seven miles from the Roosevelt area. Residents of the Roosevelt and Roosevelt Lake area received an evacuation alert Thursday afternoon asking them to leave the area immediately. A temporary shelter for those residents has been set up at Lee Kornegay School.
There are 1,100 firefighters working to combat the fire with 21 different crews, according to officials. A community meeting is scheduled to take place at Miami High School at 6 p.m. Friday.
According to Tonto National Forest, the Tonto National Monument is closed. Fire crews from Flagstaff and Casa Grande have been working "diligently" to protect the 700-year-old Salado cliff dwellings there.