The Woodbury Fire burning in the Superstition Wilderness has burned more than 65,000 acres since it sparked on June 8.

Tonto National Forest officials said an overnight infrared flight measured the fire at 65,903 acres. The fire is now 42% contained as of Friday morning.

Fire officials say the fire is at Black Mountain, about seven miles from the Roosevelt area. Residents of the Roosevelt and Roosevelt Lake area received an evacuation alert Thursday afternoon asking them to leave the area immediately. A temporary shelter for those residents has been set up at Lee Kornegay School.

PREVIOUSLY: Roosevelt-area residents receive evacuation alert as Woodbury Fire burns over 50,000 acres

There are 1,100 firefighters working to combat the fire with 21 different crews, according to officials. A community meeting is scheduled to take place at Miami High School at 6 p.m. Friday.

Woodbury Fire continues to burn in Superstition Mountains on Friday View from a Gold Canyon neighborhood of the Woodbury Fire in the Superstition Mountain on June 14. Photo via Jon Heidmann on Instagram (@shdwfx1) This photo from Travis Neely with Explorizona shows the Woodbury Fire burning in Superstition Mountains on Friday, June 14, 2019. This photo from Travis Neely with Explorizona shows the Woodbury Fire burning in Superstition Mountains on Friday, June 14, 2019. Firefighters look on as the Woodbury Fire burns on June 11. Photo via Twitter @DaisyMtnFire Smoke pillows from the Woodbury Fire in the Superstitions on Friday June 14. This photo from Travis Neely with Explorizona shows the Woodbury Fire burning in Superstition Mountains on Friday, June 14, 2019. This photo from Travis Neely with Explorizona shows the Woodbury Fire burning in Superstition Mountains on Friday, June 14, 2019. The Woodbury Fire burns in the Superstitions on June 10. Photo via Twitter @DaisyMtnFire This photo from Travis Neely with Explorizona shows the Woodbury Fire burning in Superstition Mountains on Friday, June 14, 2019. Flames glow from the Woodbury Fire in the Superstition Mountains on Friday June 14. This photo from Travis Neely with Explorizona shows the Woodbury Fire burning in Superstition Mountains on Friday, June 14, 2019. This photo from Travis Neely with Explorizona shows the Woodbury Fire burning in Superstition Mountains on Friday, June 14, 2019. The view from a Queen Valley neighborhood as the Woodbury Fire burns in the Superstition Mountains on Friday June 14. This photo from Travis Neely with Explorizona shows the Woodbury Fire burning in Superstition Mountains on Friday, June 14, 2019. This photo from Travis Neely with Explorizona shows the Woodbury Fire burning in Superstition Mountains on Friday, June 14, 2019. This photo from Travis Neely with Explorizona shows the Woodbury Fire burning in Superstition Mountains on Friday, June 14, 2019. This photo from Travis Neely with Explorizona shows the Woodbury Fire burning in Superstition Mountains on Friday, June 14, 2019. This photo from Travis Neely with Explorizona shows the Woodbury Fire burning in Superstition Mountains on Friday, June 14, 2019. Photo of the Woodbury Fire on Friday night June 14, taken near Mcdowell and Alma School roads in the East Valley. Photo via Amy Nguyen Photo of the Woodbury Fire on Friday night June 14, taken near Mcdowell and Alma School roads in the East Valley. Photo via Amy Nguyen The Woodbury Fire burns in the Superstitions on the night of Saturday June 15th. Photo via Daisy Mountain Fire. The Woodbury Fire burns in the Superstitions on the night of Saturday June 15th. Photo via Daisy Mountain Fire.

According to Tonto National Forest, the Tonto National Monument is closed. Fire crews from Flagstaff and Casa Grande have been working "diligently" to protect the 700-year-old Salado cliff dwellings there.