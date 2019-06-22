PHOENIX — Do you have a "go bag"?

That's the bag that has several days of medicine, clothes, and hygiene products you'd need if you were forced to evacuate your home on sudden notice.

Arizona Humane Society says you should have one ready for your pets too.

"When it’s time to go, just pick up go bag and go. Because, sometimes, you don’t have a lot of time,” said Bretta Nelson of the AHS.

Residents near the Woodbury Fire are on alert for more potential evacuations in the nearly 80,000-acre fire, burning in the Tonto Forest area, northwest of Superior.

RELATED: Woodbury Fire burning nearly 80,000 acres, 34% contained

Some residents feel the firefighters are doing a good job minimizing the 80,000 acre fire, which was about one-third contained as of Saturday night.

Nelson said owners of livestock should take their animals to the Gila County Fairgrounds.

RELATED: Here are 5 ways to protect your pup during Arizona's hot summer months