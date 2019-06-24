The Woodbury Fire burning in the Superstition Wilderness grew overnight again to 112,899 acres, officials said Monday morning.

The fire was last measured at 96,307 acres on Sunday night. It was measured at about 66,000 acres on Friday night.

The human-caused fire that sparked on June 8 is 48% contained as of Monday evening.

According to incident information system, InciWeb, which keep track of wildfires across the U.S., the Woodbury Fire is currently the largest fire in the country. It is the fifth largest wildfire in Arizona history.

Officials say no structures have been lost and there have been no major injuries since the fire began.

Firefighters are working to secure the northeastern edge of the fire in the Roosevelt area so evacuations can be lifted. Residents will be notified once that happens.

There are more than 900 firefighters working to contain the Woodbury Fire.

Fire officials had previously said the fire was 42% contained on Friday, then 34% on Saturday morning, but more accurate mapping of the fire resulted in a decrease in the estimated percentage of containment.

Residents of the Roosevelt and Roosevelt Lake area received an evacuation alert Thursday afternoon asking them to leave the area immediately. A temporary shelter for those residents has been set up at Lee Kornegay School.

The Superstition Wilderness and adjacent campgrounds are closed along State Highway 188 east of the Roosevelt Dam.

State Highway 88 is closed from Tortilla Flat to State Highway 188 at the Roosevelt Dam.

State Highway 188 is also closed from its junction with State Highway 88 east to its junction with State Highway 288.

The Tonto National Monument is also closed.

