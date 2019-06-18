Editor's Note: The above video details a previous update from Wednesday when officials said the fire was 15% contained.

The Woodbury Fire is now 41% contained, according to a Wednesday night update from officials.

The fire started on June 8 and remained zero percent contained for nearly two weeks.

The fire is now burning 50,494 acres in the Superstition Mountains five miles northwest of Superior. Officials said there's 877 personnel now working to combat the flames.

Firefighters said Wednesday night the fire is well established in Campaign Creek and fire behavior will increase with the low humidity, increased winds and warm weather. Fire officials said this will lead to fast movement from the fire to the northeast.

Forest officials have closed the Superstition Wilderness and adjacent forest. Residents of the Roosevelt and Roosevelt Lake area have been issued a "Set" notification, which is the middle step in the “Ready, Set, Go” wildland fire action plan, officials said.

State Highway 88 remains closed from south of Needle Vista east to the junction of State Highway 88 and State Highway 188. The closure includes Tortilla Flat, Canyon Lake, Apache Lake, and campsites along State Highway 88.

The campgrounds at Roosevelt Lake east of the Roosevelt Dam will be closed starting at 6 a.m. Thursday.

The following areas remain open and accessible to the public: Lower Salt River, Saguaro Lake, Roosevelt Lake, Bartlett Lake, Lost Dutchman State Park and Oak Flat Campground.

Officials said stage 1 fire restrictions are in place in the Tonto National Forest, meaning campers are prohibited from using fire or having a campfire outside of the metal fire rings and grills provided by the Forest Service.

Officials have said the human-caused fire is still under investigation.