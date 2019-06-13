PHOENIX -- Hundreds of firefighters continue to battle the growing Woodbury Fire in the Superstition Mountains, which has grown to more than 10,000 acres with zero percent containment.

The 10,090-acre wildfire, as of Thursday afternoon, was being fueled by desert grass and dense brush within the Superstition Wilderness, according to Tonto National Forest officials.

The fire first sparked five miles northwest of Superior on June 8 and authorities believed it was caused by a human.

It is now about 11 miles northeast of Gold Canyon. Gold Canyon is about 25 miles northwest of Superior.

A group of 450 personnel has been battling gusty winds, high temperatures and low humidity in an effort to "box-in" the fire and push it north, away from communities, but are expected to run into more challenges on Thursday.

The incident management team that is monitoring the fire anticipates that there will be strong winds and the hottest temperatures so far of the year on Thursday, with higher flame lengths and increased spread rates by 3 p.m.

Those in the area should expect to see smoke, especially in the afternoon.

Crews will work to build lines and barriers that will protect the communities of Queen Valley Estates, Gold Canyon, Superior and Apache Junction, as well as various power lines and ecosystems.

The fire grew immensely in recent days. The Woodbury Fire measured at 500 acres on Sunday, but grew to 9,300 acres by Wednesday, the same day 500 people attended a community meeting in Gold Canyon to get information.

The Woodbury Fire is one of three currently burning in Arizona.

The 16,790-acre Coldwater Fire burning in the Coconino National Forest is about 30% contained, while the 7,470-acre Mountain Fire burning northeast of Cave Creek is about 55% contained.

