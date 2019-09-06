PHOENIX — Woodbury Fire continues to burn in Central Arizona Monday and remains zero percent contained, officials said.

The fire grew from 500 acres yesterday to now 1,400 acres on Monday.

Officials say 75 firefighters are battling the blaze, which is visible from Highway 60, Gold Canyon and Queen Valley. More frefighters will join from the Mountain Fire as it gets more contained.

Woodbury Fire is not threatening any homes.

Tonto National Forest officials said the Woodbury Fire is burning several miles northwest of Superior, Arizona. The fire is in a remote area near Woodbury Trailhead.

Superior is located about 60 miles east of Phoenix and lies on the base of the Superstition Mountains.

The fire was first reported around 1:30 p.m. Saturday. A cause has not yet been determined.

The wildfire sparked the same day as the Mountain Fire grew to more than 7,200 acres northeast of Cave Creek.

