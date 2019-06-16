PHOENIX — Growth of the Woodbury Fire burning in the Superstition Wilderness slowed late Saturday as hundreds of first responders worked to keep the blaze away from nearby communities.

The fire grew to 34,351 acres from 25,893 acres on Saturday morning, but that did not come close to the growth measured on Friday.

Officials said Friday afternoon that the fire in Tonto National Forest was burning just under 13,000 acres, which means it nearly doubled in size in less than a day.

PREVIOUSLY: Woodbury Fire spreads to nearly 26,000 acres in Superstition Mountains

Despite the growth, the Woodbury Fire is still not threatening nearby communities, including Queen Valley Estates, Gold Canyon, Kings Ranch, Superior, and Apache Junction.

More than 700 firefighters also kept the fire from crossing State Route 88, which was recently closed near Tortilla Flat. The highway is closed in both directions from Weavers Needle Vista Viewpoint to SR 188 at Roosevelt Lake.

But residents say the smoke from the fire continues to affect them, with it burning about five miles northwest of Superior.

The incident management team is holding a community meeting at Roosevelt Baptist Church in the city of Roosevelt at 2 p.m. Sunday to discuss firefighting efforts.

RELATED: Community meeting planned as Woodbury Fire continues to burn in Superstition Mountains

The Woodbury Fire sparked on June 8. Officials believe it is human-caused, but it is still under investigation.

It is still zero percent contained as of Saturday night.