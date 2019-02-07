The Woodbury Fire, which has burned nearly 124,000 acres in the Superstition Wilderness remains 80% contained as of Tuesday.

Officials say the closures due to the fire are still in place. Although Tortilla Flat businesses are open, State Route 88 is closed from Tortilla Flat to State Highway 188 at the Roosevelt Dam.

According to officials, the Apache Lake-related closures which include campgrounds, picnic sites and trailheads in the area will remain closed until SR-88 has been reopened. Those closures are expected to remain in place beyond July 4 and as long as firefighters are in the area.

RELATED: Wildfires push animals out of their habitat

The Tonto National Monument remains closed and Stage 1 Fire Restrictions are in place in the Tonto National Forest. Officials say fireworks are not allowed on public lands.

The human-caused fire is still under investigation, officials say. The fire has remained at 123,875 acres since Sunday.