The Woodbury Fire is now 15% contained, according to a Wednesday morning update from officials.

The fire started on June 8 and remained zero percent contained for nearly two weeks.

The fire grew to 44,451 acres from the 40,557 acres it had been measured at Tuesday morning. Officials said firefighters continue to make progress on the fire despite the low humidity and warm weather.

Firefighters said Tuesday night the fire is well established in Campaign Creek.

State Highway 88 from Needle Vista east to the junction of State Highway 88 and State Highway 188 remains closed. The closure includes Tortilla Flat, Canyon Lake, Apache Lake, and campsites along State Highway 88 within the road closure area.

The following areas remain open and accessible to the public: Lower Salt River, Saguaro Lake, Roosevelt Lake, Bartlett Lake, and Tonto National Monument Visitor Center.

Officials have said the human-caused fire is still under investigation.