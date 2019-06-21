The Woodbury Fire burning in the Superstition Wilderness grew about 15,000 acres overnight to 79,944 acres, fire officials said Saturday morning.

The fire that sparked on June 8 remains 34% contained as of Saturday morning. Fire officials had previously said it was 42% contained, but more accurate mapping of the fire resulted in a decrease in the estimated percentage of containment.

Southwest winds that reached speeds of up to 25 miles per hour pushed the fire northeast as it consumed internal pockets of fuel. It also continued to burn eastward toward the mining operations in the main Pinto Creek drainage along Spencer Canyon and West Pinto Creek, fire officials said.

Crews said Friday the fire caused minor damage to a portable yurt at the Reevis Mountain School, but firefighters' protection measures, including clearing brush and installing sprinklers, were mostly successful.

The west and south side of the fire has not seen activity for several days.

Fire officials say the fire is at Black Mountain, about seven miles from the Roosevelt area. Residents of the Roosevelt and Roosevelt Lake area received an evacuation alert Thursday afternoon asking them to leave the area immediately. A temporary shelter for those residents has been set up at Lee Kornegay School.

The Superstition Wilderness and adjacent campgrounds are closed along State Highway 188 east of Theodore Roosevelt Dam.

State Highway 88 is closed from Tortilla Flat to State Highway 188 at the Roosevelt Dam.

State Highway 188 is also closed from its junction with State Highway 88 east to its junction with State Highway 288.

The Tonto National Monument is also closed.

There are 1,112 firefighters working to combat the fire with 21 different crews, according to officials.

According to Tonto National Forest, the Tonto National Monument is closed. Fire crews from Flagstaff and Casa Grande have been working "diligently" to protect the 700-year-old Salado cliff dwellings there.