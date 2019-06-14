PHOENIX — Forest officials say firefighters are making progress around the perimeter of the Woodbury Fire which grew a few thousand acres since Thursday afternoon.

A Friday afternoon update showed the fire is now burning 12,965 acres about five miles northwest of Superior.

PREVIOUSLY: Woodbury Fire in Superstition Mountains now burning more than 10,000 acres

Officials say the fire started June 8 and has steadily grown from the 500 acres it had been measured at on Sunday. Officials say the fire was human-caused.

According to fire officials, the operation has shut down State Route 88 near Tortilla Flat. The Arizona Department of Transportation says the highway is closed in both directions from Weavers Needle Vista Viewpoint to SR 188 at Roosevelt Lake.

ADOT says an "extended closure is possible" and those traveling to Roosevelt Lake from the Phoenix are can reach the lake by using US 60 and SR 188 or SR 87 and SR 188.

A group of more than 600 personnel is working to increase containment on the fire using "natural features and area trail systems."

Officials say the city of Apache Junction would play a "crucial supportive role in the battle against this fire with resources for visiting firefighters and fire managers."