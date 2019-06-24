The Woodbury Fire burning in the Superstition Wilderness has grown to 123,263 acres, officials said Wednesday morning.
But the human-caused fire that sparked on June 8 is now 48% contained as of Monday evening. The containment percentage did not change in the Tuesday morning update from officials.
The Gila County Sheriff's Office lifted the evacuation notice for all Roosevelt area residents on Tuesday. Officials also announced State Highway 188 is now fully open from Globe to Payson with temporary reductions in speed.
Residents of the Roosevelt and Roosevelt Lake area received an evacuation alert June 20 asking them to leave the area immediately. A temporary shelter for those residents was set up at Lee Kornegay School.
The Woodbury Fire is currently the largest fire in the country, according to the incident information system which keeps track of wildfires across the U.S. It is now the fifth-largest wildfire in Arizona history.
Officials say no structures have been lost and there have been no major injuries since the fire began.
The fire, according to officials, mostly grew in the area near Yellow Jacket Spring south of Roosevelt Lake on Monday.
There are now 836 firefighters working to contain the Woodbury Fire.
The Superstition Wilderness and adjacent campgrounds are closed along State Highway 188 east of the Roosevelt Dam. Officials said crews will "continue to patrol the Highway 188 corridor to ensure all values in the Roosevelt area are protected."
State Highway 88 is closed from Tortilla Flat to State Highway 188 at the Roosevelt Dam.
The Tonto National Monument is also closed. Stage 1 Fire Restrictions remain in place for the Tonto National Forest.