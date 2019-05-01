This year a new law requires doctors to ask women seeking an abortion in Arizona specific questions.

“A lot of us are concerned about women seeking medical care,” said Jodi Liggett with Planned Parenthood of Arizona, voicing her thoughts on SB 1394, which is now the new abortion law.

“We don’t want them to be hectored and harassed,” she said.

It went into effect on Jan. 1, requiring doctors ask women seeking an abortion for their age, race, educational background, marital status and “the reason for the abortion” among other things.

“We don’t think that’s anybody’s business,” Liggett said. “We especially think it’s not government’s business.”

She says there is an option for women to decline to answer, but in her eyes asking in the first place isn’t right.

“Just going through the exercise is shaming and stigmatizing,” she said. “We know this because our patients tell us this when we have to do their mandatory informed consent, when they’re told they have to come back 24 hours later that they are not able to access the service.”

The Center for Arizona Policy released a statement to 12 News regarding the new abortion law, saying it will provide better data for policymakers as they seek to improve women’s health and well-being in Arizona.

It goes on to say the new law also contains a provision helping women who are victims of sex trafficking or other crimes to get the help they need.

According to data from the Arizona Department of Health Services 12,336 women had abortions performed in Arizona in 2017.

It remains to be seen if this new law will impact these numbers in 2019.