Woman's death at Scottsdale spa ruled 'accidental'

Police said the woman, who has been identified as 52-year-old Corrine Griffith, was transported to the hospital where she later died from her injuries.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Editor's Note: The above video is from an earlier broadcast.

The death of a woman in her 50s who died last week after being unresponsive in a tub at a Scottsdale spa has been ruled an accidental drowning, according to the medical examiner's office.

The Scottsdale Police Department said when staff at the Scottsdale Hills Beauty Experience Med Spa Salon near Scottsdale Road and Chancey Lane found the woman, they drained the soaking tub, got the woman out, and immediately began CPR.

When officers arrived, police said they took over CPR efforts until Scottsdale firefighters arrived on the scene.

