A woman was trapped in an Arizona canal for 18 hours before she was rescued

The Yuma County Sheriff's Office has released videos showing deputies rescuing a woman who had gotten stuck in a water canal for nearly 18 hours.

YUMA, Ariz. — Body-worn camera footage recently released by the Yuma County Sheriff's Office shows how deputies were able to rescue a woman who had been trapped in a water canal for nearly 18 hours.

The woman went into the canal on June 7 at about 6:30 p.m. to pull her dog out of the water and became trapped in the canal herself, YCSO said.

Someone on a train passing by the canal noticed the distressed woman on June 8 and called 911.

YCSO was dispatched out to Highway 80 and Avenue 22E on June 9 at about noon and came across the Wellton Police Department already in the process of helping the trapped woman and her dog.

Video footage shows deputies using straps and a K-9 dog leash to pull the woman out of the water. She was then taken to a local hospital.

The dog was already out of the water when deputies pulled the woman out of the canal, the video footage shows.

YCSO said the woman and her dog appear to have survived the 18-hour ordeal without sustaining critical injuries.

"We want to thank everyone involved in assisting with this rescue, including the train conductor who spotted the subject in the water and called 911," YCSO wrote in a statement.

