Woman shoots, kills alleged home invader in Pima County

Officials said initial information received from dispatch indicated a man allegedly tried to break into a woman's home in the area.

A man is dead after a shooting in Pima County Friday, the sheriff's department said.

On Aug. 11 around 2 p.m., the Pima County Sheriff's Department said deputies were called to a shooting report near Pyle and Garvey roads. Officials said initial information received from dispatch indicated a man allegedly tried to break into a woman's home in the area.

Authorities said the woman yelled for the man to leave, but he continued to attempt to force his way into the home. During the incident, the woman reportedly armed herself with a gun and fired a shot out of a window to attempt to scare the male away.

PCSD added that the suspect then allegedly tried to reach inside and disarm the woman, but she fired one shot and hit the man.

Deputies attempted life-saving measures while on scene, but the suspect died from his injuries.

Officials said the woman was uninjured and cooperated with deputies. The investigation is underway and authorities said no arrests have been made at this time.

