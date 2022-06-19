Woman accused of attacking Casa Grande Wendy's employee over cold fries, nuggets

Police say she got so upset she reportedly threw her drink and bag of food at the employee.

CASA GRANDE, Ariz. — Casa Grande police are looking for a woman they say assaulted a Wendy's employee Saturday night.

Police say the woman got upset when her fries were cold and her nuggets were not spicy so she reportedly threw her drink and bag of food at the employee.

Clearly, she needed a Frosty to cool off.

If you recognize the woman, you are asked to call Casa Grande Police at (520) 421-8711 x6330.

Do you recognize me? Officer Sanchez is trying to ID me regarding a recent assault investigation at Wendy’s. Upon... Posted by Casa Grande Police Department on Sunday, June 19, 2022

Silent Witness:

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.

Individuals who submit tips that lead to an arrest or indictment in the case can get a reward of up to $1,000.

Up to Speed