Woman missing from Bullhead City found in Colorado river

BULLHEAD CITY, Ariz. — A woman who was missing from a medical center in Bullhead City was found dead in the Colorado River Saturday, officials said.

Andrea Lawson, 56, was last seen leaving the Palo Verde Meadows Medical Complex on Highway 95 on-foot around noon Friday.

Her body was found in the Colorado River in the Palo Verde Meadows Marina, Bullhead City police said.

Officials do not suspect foul play. Lawson suffered from dementia, police said.

