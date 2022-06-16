Woman killed by Prescott police during trespassing call

Prescott police said officers used lethal force on a woman who was allegedly caught trespassing at a local residence Wednesday night.

PRESCOTT, Ariz. — Prescott police officers used lethal force on a suspected trespasser Wednesday night, resulting in the individual's death.

Police were dispatched to a residence in the 700 block of Fourth Street at about 9 p.m. for reports of a woman trespassing on the property.

Prescott police claim the woman made verbal threats at the officers, prompting police to use lethal force against the suspected trespasser.

Prescott police said officers attempted to deescalate the situation before resorting to using lethal force.

The woman died at the scene. The Arizona Department of Public Safety is now investigating the incident.

Information that has not yet been disclosed:

The identity of the deceased

Whether the deceased was armed with a weapon

If the deceased knew the owners of the property where they were allegedly trespassing

How many officers used lethal force

How many officers were present during the trespassing call

