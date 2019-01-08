CASA GRANDE, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say a woman driving the wrong way on Interstate 10 in Casa Grande was seriously injured in a head-on collision with a commercial truck.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety said the woman showed signs of impairment and would be arrested once she was released from a hospital where she was taken for treatment after the Wednesday evening wreck.

Her identity was not released.

According to DPS, the woman's vehicle collided with a truck while traveling eastbound in westbound lanes and that a third vehicle struck the truck after the initial head-on wreck.

The other two drivers were treated at the scene for minor injuries.