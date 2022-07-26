'She was very lucky': Woman clings to sign to avoid being swept away by Golden Valley floodwaters

A local construction crew in Golden Valley found the woman waist-deep in a wash. The Mohave County Sheriff's Office stepped in for a rescue.

Example video title will go here for this video

MOHAVE COUNTY, Ariz. — Deputies with the Mohave County Sheriff's Office rescued a woman from a running wash during Monday's storms.

According to the MCSO, a local construction crew found the 42-year-old woman clinging to a sign near Shinarump and Agate roads in Golden Valley. She was reportedly surrounded by rushing water up to her waist.

Waters began to recede as deputies and search and rescue crews arrived at the scene, allowing deputies to wade into the wash to help her escape.

As the sheriff's office said in their release, "she was very lucky!"

Photos from Search and Rescue show not only the scale of the wash but also a vehicle that had gotten trapped in the floodwaters, as well as the woman as she held tight to a stop sign.

SWIFTWATER RESCUE: SHINARUMP ROAD AT AGATE ROAD, GOLDEN VALLEY About 5pm Monday afternoon, the Mohave County Sheriff’s... Posted by Mohave County Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue on Monday, July 25, 2022

More rain is forecast through the week, so remember: Turn Around - Don't Drown.

Up to Speed

Catch up on the latest news and stories on our 12 News YouTube playlist here.

Flooding Safety:

The Arizona Fire & Medical Authority has provided the following tips on what hazards to watch out for during and after a flood, including fire, electrical and chemical safety:

Generators and alternative heating devices can create fire hazards during flooding if they aren’t used correctly or maintained properly. Pools of water and appliances can become electrically charged and can cause electrical fires.

On electricity, residents in flooded areas should turn off the power to their homes if they can reach the main breaker or fuse box. All wiring in the house may be electrically charged and hazardous. Residents should have a professional technician check their home for damages before turning on the power.

Make sure potentially combustible liquids like paint thinner, lighter fluid or gasoline haven’t spilled within or near your home. Keep combustible liquids away from electrical or alternative heat sources as to not start a fire.

All smoke alarms in the home should be tested monthly and batteries should be replaced yearly. Some smoke alarms are dependent on your home’s electrical service and may go out when power is turned off.