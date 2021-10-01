Woman found dead at Saguaro National Park in Tucson

Due to the investigation, park officials said the campground will be closed through at least Sunday.

TUCSON, Ariz. — Park authorities said a woman has been found dead at Saguaro National Park in Tucson. The body was located Wednesday near the Grass Shack campground on the south side of the Rincon Mountains.

Authorities said the woman had obvious signs of trauma. Authorities didn’t say Thursday if the woman has been identified yet.

Due to the investigation, park officials said the campground will be closed through at least Sunday.

The park is named for the large saguaro cactus, native to its desert environment. Saguaro National Monument was created in 1933, expanded in 1961 and became a national park in 1994.

