GLOBE, Ariz. — The Gila County Sheriff's Office says a woman is dead after being caught in a flash flood Monday night.

Deputies were called to the Irene Wash near Silver Hills Road north of Globe after getting a report of a truck stuck in a flash flood. The two people in the truck were able to escape and tried to make it to higher ground.

When help arrived, they found 45-year-old Richard Weaver had made it to safety. But 52-year-old Catherine Canez was washed about a mile downstream. Rescuers found her dead.

The investigation is ongoing.