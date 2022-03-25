Woman dies after being trapped under vehicle in Northern Arizona

Neighboring campers heard a noise and found the woman trapped under the vehicle unresponsive.

FREDONIA, Ariz. — A woman died from injuries suffered after being trapped under a vehicle in Fredonia, officials said.

Coconino County Sheriff's Office responded to the Stateline Campground off Houserock Valley Road in Northern Arizona at approximately 4:44 p.m. on Thursday to a report of a woman trapped under a vehicle.

The Kane County Sheriff's Office in Utah also responded and was first on the scene, the sheriff's office said. Upon arrival, deputies determined the woman was deceased.

Neighboring campers heard a noise come from the victim's campsite, found her trapped under the vehicle and phoned 911 for help, officials said.

At this point, the incident appears to be accidental in nature, according to the sheriff's office.

No additional information is available at this time.

Up to Speed

Get to know 12 News

At 12 News, we listen, we seek, we solve for all Arizonans. 12 News is the Phoenix NBC affiliate owned by TEGNA Inc.

At 12 News, It’s a Matter of Facts. Built on a legacy of trust, 12 News serves more than 4.6 million people every month on air, on our 12 News app, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, and 12News.com.

We are committed to hyper-locally serving all of our communities. We advocate for our neighbors, affect positive change, and connect our broader community to solutions.

12 News is the Official Home of the Arizona Cardinals and the proud recipient of the 2018 Rocky Mountain Emmy Award for Overall Excellence.