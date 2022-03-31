Woman dies in Tucson fire; Smoking near oxygen tanks blamed

Neighbors attempted to get the woman out of the burning home before firefighters arrived, the fire department said.

TUCSON, Ariz. — An elderly woman has died in a mobile home fire on Tucson's west side and smoking too close to oxygen tanks is the likely cause, authorities said Thursday.

Tucson Fire Department officials said crews were called out to the Four Threes Mobile Home Park around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday.

First responders reported seeing flame and heavy smoke pouring out the back of the home.

Neighbors said they tried to get the woman out of the home before firefighters arrived, but the blaze had spread too quickly.

Firefighters found a woman dead in the home. Her name and age weren’t immediately released.

Authorities said no foul play is suspected in the fire, which investigators believe was caused by a lit cigarette getting near oxygen tanks.

FATAL FIRE 🔥 On Wednesday night at 10:28 #TucsonFire was dispatched to the 3300 block of N. Flowing Wells for reports of smoke in the area. Engine 8 was first to arrive on scene at 10:32 and observed heavy smoke and flames from the rear of the structure and pulled hose lines.. pic.twitter.com/DO2gYA1XWZ — Tucson Fire Department (@TucsonFireDept) March 31, 2022

