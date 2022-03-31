Woman dies in Tucson fire; Smoking near oxygen tanks blamed

TUCSON, Ariz. — An elderly woman has died in a mobile home fire on Tucson's west side and smoking too close to oxygen tanks is the likely cause, authorities said Thursday.
Tucson Fire Department officials said crews were called out to the Four Threes Mobile Home Park around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday.
First responders reported seeing flame and heavy smoke pouring out the back of the home.
Neighbors said they tried to get the woman out of the home before firefighters arrived, but the blaze had spread too quickly.
Firefighters found a woman dead in the home. Her name and age weren’t immediately released.
Authorities said no foul play is suspected in the fire, which investigators believe was caused by a lit cigarette getting near oxygen tanks.
