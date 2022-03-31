x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Arizona

Woman dies in Tucson fire; Smoking near oxygen tanks blamed

Neighbors attempted to get the woman out of the burning home before firefighters arrived, the fire department said.

TUCSON, Ariz. — An elderly woman has died in a mobile home fire on Tucson's west side and smoking too close to oxygen tanks is the likely cause, authorities said Thursday.

Tucson Fire Department officials said crews were called out to the Four Threes Mobile Home Park around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday.

First responders reported seeing flame and heavy smoke pouring out the back of the home.

Neighbors said they tried to get the woman out of the home before firefighters arrived, but the blaze had spread too quickly.

Firefighters found a woman dead in the home. Her name and age weren’t immediately released.

Authorities said no foul play is suspected in the fire, which investigators believe was caused by a lit cigarette getting near oxygen tanks.

RELATED: Phoenix firefighters undergo enhanced training in honor of fallen firefighter Bret Tarver

RELATED: Putting out fires before they start: Glendale firefighters screening for cancer

Up to Speed

 Catch up on the latest news and stories on the 12 News YouTube channel. Subscribe today.

In Other News

Pinal County Sheriff's deputy shot