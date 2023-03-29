Woman dies after falling off cliff in Yavapai County

A 44-year-old woman fell to her death Monday above West Clear Creek in Yavapai County.

YAVAPAI COUNTY, Ariz. — A 44-year-old woman has died after falling about 20 feet from a cliff above West Clear Creek, officials said.

Jennifer Petri fell Monday afternoon from an area known as "The Bluffs," according to the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office. The woman's friend told authorities she had fallen off a cliff and was no longer visible.

A search team was able to spot Petri at the base of a cliff just above the water's edge. A helicopter transported a trooper to the area to rescue Petri before determining she was already deceased, YCSO said.

Her body was airlifted out of the canyon and YCSO is still investigating how she fell.

