Police investigating after woman found unresponsive in tub at Scottsdale spa

The Scottsdale Police Department said when staff found the woman, they drained the tub, got the woman out, and immediately began CPR.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Police are investigating after a woman in her 50s was found unresponsive in a tub of water at a beauty salon and spa in Scottsdale Wednesday.

The Scottsdale Police Department said when staff found the woman, they drained the tub, got the woman out, and immediately began CPR.

When officers arrived, police said they took over CPR efforts until Scottsdale firefighters arrived on the scene.

Police said the woman was transported to the hospital where she later died from her injuries.

Authorities said there were no obvious signs of trauma. The incident was reported at a spa near Scottsdale Road and Chauncey Lane.

The woman is not being identified at this time.

Silent Witness:

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.

Individuals who submit tips that lead to an arrest or indictment in the case can get a reward of up to $1,000.

Up to Speed