A woman is dead and a man is arrested after a shooting on Interstate 19 near Green Valley Saturday, authorities said.

According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, troopers responded to reports of shots being fired between two vehicles on northbound I-19 near Esperanza Blvd.

Officials said a woman, man and child were found with gunshot wounds and were taken to the hospital with serious injuries. DPS said in an update Sunday that the 25-year-old woman, Marilynn Patricia Pacheco, was pronounced dead at Banner University Medical Center.

The 29-year-old man and 3-year-old girl were treated for gunshot wounds and later released from a local hospital.

Authorities have taken the suspect, 21-year-old Mateo Dina Zavala of Santa Ana, California, into custody and Arizona DPS detectives are taking the investigative lead in the case.

Zavala was booked into the Pima County Sheriff’s Office Jail for 1st-degree homicide, endangerment, 3 counts aggravated assault and one count of drive by shooting. According to DPS, the suspect and Pacheco are known to each other.