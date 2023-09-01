Woman dead after hit-and-run crash in West Valley

Phoenix police said the deceased woman was a passenger in a vehicle that had been struck from behind by another car near 67th Avenue and Indian School Road.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

PHOENIX — A woman sustained fatal injuries early Friday morning after a hit-and-run crash in the West Valley, police said.

Akua Mashavu Safiya Miggins, 36, was a passenger in a car traveling westbound on Indian School Road when the vehicle was struck from behind by another car at about 2 a.m.

The victim's vehicle then struck a pole near the 67th Avenue intersection and subsequently rolled over. Miggins died at the scene and the car's driver was taken to the hospital, Phoenix police said.

The adult male driver of the other vehicle did not remain at the scene.

Anyone with information about the crash can contact 480-WITNESS.

UP TO SPEED

More ways to get 12News

On your phone: Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.

On your streaming device: Download 12News+ to your streaming device

The free 12News+ app from 12News lets users stream live events — including daily newscasts like "Today in AZ" and "12 News" and our daily lifestyle program, "Arizona Midday"—on Roku and Amazon Fire TV.

12News+ showcases live video throughout the day for breaking news, local news, weather and even an occasional moment of Zen showcasing breathtaking sights from across Arizona.

On social media: Find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

Silent Witness:

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.