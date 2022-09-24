Woman arrested in connection to human smuggling in El Mirage

El Mirage police learned that 80 to 100 undocumented immigrants were being held and processed in the home monthly for at least six months.

EL MIRAGE, Ariz. — A woman was arrested in connection to human smuggling in El Mirage on Friday evening.

The El Mirage Police Department said they received a report around 9:58 p.m. of multiple people being held against their will, including the woman's husband, at a home near the 12000 block of West Dahlia Drive.

When officers arrived at the house, a car was leaving the home. Police later stopped the car and arrested 24-year-old Tania Estudillo Hernandez while she was transporting a Guatemalan national.

During the investigation, El Mirage police learned that 80 to 100 undocumented immigrants were being held and processed in the home monthly for at least six months and charged as much as $15,000 in smuggling fees.

While later serving a search warrant at the home, police say they found a semi-automatic rifle, two handguns, ammunition and ledgers documenting human smuggling.

Other documents were also found that officials say included evidence that Hernandez allegedly managed and directed the operation.

Hernandez was booked into jail on violations of kidnapping, money laundering, illegally conducting or participating in an illegal enterprise and conspiracy.

