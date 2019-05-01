TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — A woman faces charges in Tucson accusing her of stealing closing funds during real estate transactions.

The Arizona Attorney General's office said Friday that Alysia Franco, also known as Martha Orozco, is charged with theft, second-degree money laundering, conducting an illegal enterprise and conspiracy.

Online court records indicate that Franco has pleaded not guilty to the charges. Her attorney did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment Saturday.

The charges stem from a report the FBI received in September 2015 from a Tucson resident alleging the theft of closing funds during a real estate transaction..

An investigation turned up a similar second case. The two victims collectively lost $391,500.

The Attorney General's office recovered the money and returned it to the victims.