More rain and snow.

Another storm is headed for Arizona Thursday with rain expected in the Valley and snow possible at elevations over 5,000 feet.

A winter weather advisory is in place for locations above 5,000 feet. Snowfall totals between 5,000-6,000 feet are forecasted to range between 2-6 inches and above 6,000 feet, 4-10 inches is possible. Some favored spots could even record snowfall totals up to 12-16 inches.

A flood warning was issued for Gila County until Thursday night as rainfall and snow melt accumulated in Tonto Creek.

RELATED: Residents in Tonto Basin call on lawmakers to build bridge, save lives

RELATED: Body of 6-year-old swept away in Tonto Creek on Black Friday found at Roosevelt Lake

Tonto National Bridge State Park closed Thursday due to dangerous road conditions.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety asked drivers to take precautions in the high country.

The National Weather Service said Thursday morning that moderate to heavy rain was moving from southeast California into Arizona.

12 News Weather Watcher Jennifer Carter Dickhaut shared this photo of the San Francisco Peaks Thursday morning.

12 News

Download the free 12 News app and enable severe weather alerts for updates on conditions. You can also get alerts on traffic incidents.

FORECAST: Incoming: Another winter storm due later today