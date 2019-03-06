WINSLOW, Ariz. - Most final calls are emotional and special moments for police officers around the country. It was no different for Sgt. Afton Foster of the Winslow Police Department, who signed off the for last time Friday after 26 years of service.

Sgt. Foster was accompanied by his wife, Lisa in his squad car and was then surprised when he heard his son's voice over dispatch, which caused him to burst into tears. Foster's three sons came on one by one to thank him for his service and his commitment to his community.

"You've taught me what it really means to be selfless, what it means to be empathetic to others," one of his sons said over the radio. "You love people without question and you love people without judgment and it shows in the person that you are and always showed in the officer you have been."

Comments flooded the Winslow PD Facebook page from many who know Foster and strangers alike, thanking him for his service.

