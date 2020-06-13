x
Winslow police ask for help finding missing 16-year-old

Kylie Mills is believed to be in the Winslow area. Police said she is wearing a long-sleeve shirt and has a bag or backpack with her.
Credit: Winslow PD

WINSLOW, Ariz. — The Winslow Police Department is asking for help finding a missing 16-year-old girl. 

Kylie Mills was reported missing on Saturday. She was last seen wearing a long-sleeve shirt, and she had a bag or backpack with her, police said. 

Police said Kylie is believed to be in the Winslow area. 

If you have any information, on Kylie's whereabouts, contact the Navajo County Sheriff's Office at 928-524-4050 or the Winslow Police Department at 928-289-2431. 
Winslow Police Department
Missing Juvenile************** Kylie Mills, 16 year old fem... ale. Kylie has brown hair and brown eyes. Kylie was reported missing to the Navajo County Sheriff's Office. Kylie was last seen wearing a long sleeve shirt of an unknown color and she had a bag or backpack in her possession.
Facebook

