Winslow police ask for help finding missing 16-year-old

WINSLOW, Ariz. — The Winslow Police Department is asking for help finding a missing 16-year-old girl.

Kylie Mills was reported missing on Saturday. She was last seen wearing a long-sleeve shirt, and she had a bag or backpack with her, police said.

If you have any information, on Kylie's whereabouts, contact the Navajo County Sheriff's Office at 928-524-4050 or the Winslow Police Department at 928-289-2431.

