Winslow police ask for help finding missing 16-year-old

WINSLOW, Ariz. — The Winslow Police Department is asking for help finding a missing 16-year-old girl.
Kylie Mills was reported missing on Saturday. She was last seen wearing a long-sleeve shirt, and she had a bag or backpack with her, police said.
Police said Kylie is believed to be in the Winslow area.
If you have any information, on Kylie's whereabouts, contact the Navajo County Sheriff's Office at 928-524-4050 or the Winslow Police Department at 928-289-2431.
