DPS: Wind blows trampoline over wall and onto I-10 in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. — A gust of wind was so powerful that it recently blew a trampoline over a concrete wall and onto Interstate 10 in Tucson.
The Arizona Department of Public Safety said a trooper noticed the trampoline get picked up by a dust devil last Saturday and dropped onto the busy freeway.
The rogue trampoline then bounced around between the westbound and eastbound lanes before a trucker pushed the trampoline over to the right. DPS said its trooper secured the trampoline with a tow strap and kept it from continuing to interrupt traffic.
Thankfully no one was hurt by the untamed trampoline but DPS has a message for residents living near freeways: Secure your trampoline!
Driving Safety Tips:
The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) offers driving tips to help keep people safe on the road.
"There’s always room for improvement when it comes to road safety," the department said on its website.
ADOT's suggestions include:
- Don’t speed or drive aggressively
- Never drive while under the influence of substances
- Avoid distractions while driving
- Wear your seatbelt and make sure all passengers are doing the same
- When an emergency vehicle is on the side of the road, move over
- Stay extra aware in work zones
- Be prepared for weather conditions that make driving dangerous
Find more tips on the department's Driving Safety Homepage on ADOT's website here.
"Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov, by calling 511, downloading the AZ 511 app and through ADOT’s Twitter feed, @ArizonaDOT," the department said.