DPS: Wind blows trampoline over wall and onto I-10 in Tucson

A trooper noticed the trampoline get picked up by a dust devil before landing on the freeway in Tucson.

TUCSON, Ariz. — A gust of wind was so powerful that it recently blew a trampoline over a concrete wall and onto Interstate 10 in Tucson.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety said a trooper noticed the trampoline get picked up by a dust devil last Saturday and dropped onto the busy freeway.

The rogue trampoline then bounced around between the westbound and eastbound lanes before a trucker pushed the trampoline over to the right. DPS said its trooper secured the trampoline with a tow strap and kept it from continuing to interrupt traffic.

Thankfully no one was hurt by the untamed trampoline but DPS has a message for residents living near freeways: Secure your trampoline!

One message we never expected to share: Secure your trampoline! On May 21, a trooper was on a traffic stop on I-10 in Tucson when he saw a trampoline lifted into the air by a powerful dust devil. It was tossed over a concrete wall onto I-10, where it bounced from EB to WB lanes. pic.twitter.com/RXXlrkfI0d — Dept. of Public Safety (@Arizona_DPS) May 26, 2022

