Wildfire destroys 2 structures near Top-of-the-World

TOP-OF-THE-WORLD, Ariz. — A wildfire has destroyed two structures near Top-of-the-World, Arizona State Forestry said.
The fire, which has been named the Oak Flat Fire, has forced the closure of US 60 at mile marker 234 near Top-of-the-World, officials said. The fire has burned a total of two acres.
There is currently no estimated time of reopening for the closed section of US 60. Authorities asked that citizens watch out for emergency vehicles in the area.
This is a developing story. Tune into 12 News for the latest updates.
