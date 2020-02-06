Wildfire destroys 2 structures near Top-of-the-World

US 60 remains closed near Top-of-the-World (MP 234) due to a wildfire. No estimated time to reopen the lanes.



If you're trying to get to Globe: Take SR 79 south to NB SR 77, and north on 77 into Globe. Or, take SR 177 south to NB 77, and take 77 into Globe. https://t.co/RmBz9lXC4m