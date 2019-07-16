A fire broke in the Mile Mountains Monday afternoon causing a closure on Juniper Flats Road close to the Highway 80 as preventive measure said the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office.

The CCSO was advice of the fire shortly after 2 p.m.

Albert Echeve, Bisbee Chief of Police coordinated an alert message to Banning Creek and Old Bisbee residents as a proactive measure.

Shortly before 4 p.m., Juniper Flats Road closed at Highway 80 allowing only residents of the area, the sheriff’s office said.

According to CCSO, there are no pre-evacuations or evacuation orders and there is currently no threat to the public or structures in the area.

There's no information on the acreage and the containment of the fire.