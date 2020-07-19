Wildfire burns over 991 acres in Pine Mountain Wilderness

The fire, named the Pine Fire, is 0% contained, as of Sunday morning.

ARIZONA, USA — A wildfire has burned over 991 acres in the Pine Mountain Wilderness as of Sunday morning, officials at the U.S. Forest Service said.

The fire, which has been named the Pine Fire, currently sits at 0% contained, officials said. Due to factors such as the fire's remote location and very few values at risk, fire managers are continuing to monitor the fire without engaging.

"The remote location would present challenges to extract an injured firefighter if an incident occurred," the forest service said.

An Unmanned Aircraft System (UAS) is being utilized to observe the fire's progression and gather intelligence, officials said. Fire crews are reportedly using this technology in order to reduce exposure to hazards for firefighters and other aircraft.

A Temporary Flight Restriction is currently in effect over the Pine Fire area, officials said. Trails leading into the Pine Mountain Wilderness are also closed due to the fire.

Smoke may impact some over the following areas, according to officials: