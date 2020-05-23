150-acre Cottonwood Fire burns north of Florence

The fire is visible from US 60 in Apache Junction.

FLORENCE, Arizona — Crews fought a wildfire about 13 miles north of Florence Saturday afternoon.

The fire, called the Cottonwood Fire, had burned about 150 acres in the Mineral Mountains as of 1 p.m.

The smoke was visible from the US 60 in Apache Junction.

Firefighters said there is one structure about a fourth of a mile north of the fire, but crews aren't sure what kind of structure it is.

About 30 personnel and aircraft worked to put out the fire on Saturday.