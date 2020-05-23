150-acre Cottonwood Fire burns north of Florence

FLORENCE, Arizona — Crews fought a wildfire about 13 miles north of Florence Saturday afternoon.
The fire, called the Cottonwood Fire, had burned about 150 acres in the Mineral Mountains as of 1 p.m.
The smoke was visible from the US 60 in Apache Junction.
Firefighters said there is one structure about a fourth of a mile north of the fire, but crews aren't sure what kind of structure it is.
About 30 personnel and aircraft worked to put out the fire on Saturday.
Meanwhile, another fire that started earlier, the Maverick Fire, continues to burn in eastern Arizona.