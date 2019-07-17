PRESCOTT, Ariz. - A fire burning about 17 miles south of Prescott grew significantly Tuesday, sending large amounts of smoke into the air visible from the surrounding communities.

The Southwest Coordination Center said lightning started the Cellar Fire on Sunday. Prescott National Forest officials said they had been monitoring the fire as it burned off dense forest fuels in the area. Monsoon rains and higher relative humidity had helped keep the fire under control.

But on Tuesday, warmer weather and lower humidity helped the fire grow to about 1,000 acres. Fire crews said winds are pushing the fire to the north and east.

Four hotshot crews, two single-engine air tankers and one helicopter are working on containing the fire.