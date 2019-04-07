MAYER, Ariz. — Firefighters are on the scene of a new wildfire burning northeast of Mayer and southeast of Dewey Thursday afternoon.

The Orme Fire started July 4 and spread to 150 acres before 3:30 p.m.

Winds are pushing the fire north and east, threatening homes and ranches in the area, according to Prescott National Forest officials. A spokesperson with the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office said a ranch in the area has already been evacuated.

Orme Road south of Highway 169 is closed.

Smoke from the fire may impact drivers on Interstate 17, the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management said.

Prescott and San Juan fire crews have been assigned to fight the fire.

An air tanker over the Orme Fire near Dewey and Mayer July 4, 2019.

Prescott National Forest